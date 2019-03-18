Antoine Griezmann Snubbed by Barcelona as They Continue Search for Luis Suarez's Successor

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Barcelona have pulled out of the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, and are intent on pursuing alternative targets to eventually replace Luis Suarez, according to reports.

Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou last summer, but after a long-running saga, decided to stay put at Atletico when he announced his intentions via a TV programme called 'La Decision'.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

According to ESPNBarcelona feel Griezmann does not fit the profile of a forward they are looking for, leading to the France World Cup winner offering his services to a number of Europe's biggest clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United


La Blaugrana's hierarchy consider Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic and Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez to be more attractive propositions to act as a long-term replacement for Suarez, who turned 32 earlier this year.

The report adds that whilst Griezmann is prepared to take a pay cut on the bumper new deal he signed with Los Rojiblancos last season, Barcelona would not be willing to finance such a contract.

Spanish publication MARCA add that the 27-year-old's antics last summer were an 'act of disrespect', and left the Catalan giants feeling 'humiliated'. 


Gerard Pique - whose TV company produced the Frenchman's documentary - was said to be particularly put off by the idea of the club signing him, with the rest of the Barcelona dressing room sharing the Spain international's views.

The La Liga leaders' intentions were seemingly confirmed after their victory over Real Betis on Sunday, courtesy of the club's director of institutional relations. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Guillermo Amor revealed (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo): "We can not talk about players from other teams. 


"We must respect the situation of Atlético that has just been eliminated (from the Champions League). I do not know if there is any contact, or if there will be."

