Chelsea Considering Sacking Maurizio Sarri During International Break After Suffering Everton Defeat

Chelsea are considering sacking Maurizio Sarri during the international break, after the Blues suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson consigned Chelsea to yet another away defeat this calendar year, and saw them remain three points off fourth-placed Arsenal in the race to finish in the top four this season.

After already being under intense pressure in recent weeks, particularly in the aftermath of the 6-0 thrashing to Manchester City and then the debacle over Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Carabao Cup final, the Daily Express claim that Sarri may be sacked during the international break.

The report adds that with the Blues not due to play again until 31 March when they take on Cardiff, owner Roman Abramovich would have almost two weeks to bring in a replacement and prepare the team in time for the next fixture.





With a transfer ban in place at Stamford Bridge, the Express claim that many of European football's biggest managers may be reluctant to take charge, leading to current assistant manager Gianfranco Zola being an early front-runner for the job.



Despite a dominant first-half performance, Chelsea slipped to a surprising defeat at Goodison Park, with Sarri admitting that his side's mentality was again a cause for concern.

He said, as quoted by The Sun: "I don't know and the players don't know what happened in the second half.



"I cannot explain it. We played the best first half in the season and we could have scored four or five and then suddenly we stopped playing.

"The problem was mental on the pitch, so the system and the tactics are not important."