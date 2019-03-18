Chris Hughton Reveals What Impressed Him in Brighton's Dramatic FA Cup Win Against Millwall

Brighton manager Chris Hughton claimed his side's character was pivotal in their comeback from two goals down to beat Millwall on Sunday, as the south coast side progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

In a classic cup tie, the hosts powered their way into the lead in the second half via Alex Pearce's towering header and Aiden O'Brien's clinical finish, but a late strike from Brighton's Jürgen Locadia and Solly March's free-kick took the game to extra time, which then led to a penalty shootout.

Despite Glenn Murray missing the first spot kick, the Seagulls went on to win the shootout 5-4, progressing to the final four.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's dramatic win, via BBC Football, Hughton reflected: "I think that was what you call a proper cup tie. I didn't think we did well enough in the early part of the game. This is a very difficult place and they have history in this competition.





"But it's about character and we had a group of players that decided they desperately wanted to stay in this competition."

Going on to discuss March's somewhat fortuitous equaliser, Hughton said: "As soon as Solly [March] played the ball in, we were disappointed because he over hit it but sometimes you need those moments. We probably didn't create enough of them but we had a bit of fortune to swing it our way.

"We were confident in the penalty shootout, but when you miss the first one and they score, you think it may not be your day. But we showed enough with our remaining takers and I think we showed more over the 90 minutes."

The Seagulls will face Manchester City in their semi-final at Wembley next month, and the fans will be desperate to see their club make it to their first FA Cup final since 1983.