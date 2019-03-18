Chris Hughton Reveals What Impressed Him in Brighton's Dramatic FA Cup Win Against Millwall

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Brighton manager Chris Hughton claimed his side's character was pivotal in their comeback from two goals down to beat Millwall on Sunday, as the south coast side progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

In a classic cup tie, the hosts powered their way into the lead in the second half via Alex Pearce's towering header and Aiden O'Brien's clinical finish, but a late strike from Brighton's Jürgen Locadia and Solly March's free-kick took the game to extra time, which then led to a penalty shootout.

Despite Glenn Murray missing the first spot kick, the Seagulls went on to win the shootout 5-4, progressing to the final four.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's dramatic win, via BBC Football, Hughton reflected: "I think that was what you call a proper cup tie. I didn't think we did well enough in the early part of the game. This is a very difficult place and they have history in this competition.


"But it's about character and we had a group of players that decided they desperately wanted to stay in this competition."

Going on to discuss March's somewhat fortuitous equaliser, Hughton said: "As soon as Solly [March] played the ball in, we were disappointed because he over hit it but sometimes you need those moments. We probably didn't create enough of them but we had a bit of fortune to swing it our way.

"We were confident in the penalty shootout, but when you miss the first one and they score, you think it may not be your day. But we showed enough with our remaining takers and I think we showed more over the 90 minutes."

The Seagulls will face Manchester City in their semi-final at Wembley next month, and the fans will be desperate to see their club make it to their first FA Cup final since 1983.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message