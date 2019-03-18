Christian Eriksen 'Dreams' of Real Madrid Move as Tottenham Resigned to Summer Transfer

Christian Eriksen 'dreams' of playing for Real Madrid, with Tottenham resigned to losing the Denmark international in the summer, according to a report.

Having re-appointed Zinedine Zidane as manager following the sacking of Santiago Solari, Real are understood to be planning a spending spree in the upcoming transfer window, with Eriksen thought of as a prime target.

According to the Daily Star Sunday, Spurs are resigned to Eriksen's departure, with the Danish star's contract with the club expiring in the summer of 2020, meaning that there is a possibility he could leave on a free transfer next year.

The report adds that due to the 27-year-old's contract status, Mauricio Pochettino's side are inclined to selling Eriksen this summer and receiving a transfer fee rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the following campaign.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in acquiring Eriksen, but the player's own admiration and long-held interest in Madrid means that Los Blancos are currently in pole position to seal his signature.

Earlier this year in January, Pochettino admitted that whilst it would be 'fantastic' for Eriksen to commit to the club, the situation was not in the club's hands.

He said (as quoted by the Daily Express): " Football is dynamic, Christian Eriksen is so important for Tottenham. You would like to have this type of player with you.

"It's [a new contract] a negotiation, it will be fantastic if he will commit to the club. It would be fantastic if he commits long term but he has every right to do what he wants.

"He is happy here, he is showing his commitment. Then what is going to happen between him and the club is not only in our hands."