James Rodríguez Hints at Permanent Bayern Munich Move After Mainz Treble

Bayern Munich loanee James Rodríguez has outlined his intentions to join the club permanently from Real Madrid in the summer, following his impressive hat-trick during Die Roten's 6-0 hammering on Mainz on Sunday.

The Colombia international is almost at the end of his two-year loan spell with the Bavarian giants, after failing to assert himself in during his time at the Bernabéu. While the likes of Juventus and Napoli and thought to be interested in securing his services, Bayern now look likely to seal the 27-year-old on a permanent deal.

Speaking after the match, via Goal, Rodríguez claimed the two sides would discuss arrangements for a potential permanent deal in the summer, and said: "Nobody knows what the future brings. I'm very happy and I feel comfortable here. (Niko) Kovac is a good coach, I am sure we can still win many titles with him."

The forward's comments come after previous rumours suggested he would look to fight for his place at Real, following the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

However, with Bayern now flying in the league again, the former Monaco man may now look to stick around. The club are likely to spend big in the summer, as they look to rejuvenate their ageing squad, and the skilled forward could well find himself one of the star players in Kovac's new look side next season.

In other news, Kovac claimed he was delighted to move back to the top of Bundesliga on Sunday, following their big win over Mainz. The coach said he was impressed with the attacking flair and ruthlessness shown by his side, and suggested it was a welcome response to their midweek Champions League exit to Liverpool.