Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool's Reaction After Suffering Scare During Win Over Fulham

Jurgen Klopp insisted that he was pleased with the way his Liverpool side reacted after conceding a second-half equaliser during their 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday.

Liverpool saw their 1-0 lead at Craven Cottage vanish with 15 minutes left on the clock when a defensive mix up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed former Reds forward Ryan Babel to level things up.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, minutes later, Liverpool were able to restore their lead from the penalty spot through James Milner - sending the Reds to the top of the Premier League table in the process.

"We started well but lost the rhythm a little bit," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"I didn't see us panic, I liked how we reacted. The penalty doesn't say we are sensational - 10 minutes before the equaliser, we had so many little mistakes.

GET IN!!!



BIG 3⃣ POINTS!! 🔴🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2019

"We could've finished it off in the second half but if you don't kill the game, something like that can happen," he added.





"I'm not in doubt about my players' nerve. I always want perfection but it's really rare that you get it."

Liverpool are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, but have played a game more than their title rivals. Whilst the performance was by no means convincing, Klopp reiterated the fact that his side did exactly what they needed to do.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"People will say we should be more convincing in games like this but this is us. We are in the middle of a development, not at the end.

"We want to stay in the title race and that's what we did. First is the best position you can be in. City don't look as if they drop a lot of points, so we have to win, to win and to win. Average game, sensational result."