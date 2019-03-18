Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Against Betis Saw Him Break the Record for Most Wins in Barcelona History

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

In an era of two of the greatest players to have ever graced the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to try and better each other's performance, despite playing this season in different leagues. 

Mere days after Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick to seal a triumphant Juventus comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Messi was on hand in La Liga to show that anything the Portuguese superstar could do, he could do better.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The Argentinian maestro struck a sublime hat-trick against Real Betis to ensure his side went ten points clear at the top of the league, and by carrying his side to victory once more, he had the honour of overtaking club legend Xavi as the Barcelona player with the most wins.


On his 674th outing for the Catalan giants - drawing him level with another club legend Andres Iniesta for all-time appearances - Messi was involved in his 477th victory for Los Blaugrana, and there can be no denying that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can take an awful lot of credit for most of those wins.


The Argentinian's free-kick on Sunday was also the 25th he has scored since the start of the 2011/2012 season, and according to Football Factly, it means he has now overtaken Real Madrid (24) for number of set-pieces scored.


If that wasn't enough, as per WhoScored, Messi's hat-trick saw him overtake Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe for the European Golden Boot award this season with 29, whilst his unselfishness and clear appreciation for football being a team game, means he also tops the assists charts with 12. 


After capping off another virtuoso display with a sumptuous chipped finish to complete his hat-trick, the 31-year-old was left to appreciate the standing ovation given to him by the Real Betis fans. 


Superlatives may not do the Argentine any justice any more, but the records certainly do.

