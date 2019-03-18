Marco Silva Reveals What He Told Everton Players to Inspire Second-Half Performance Against Chelsea

Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed he was pleased with his side’s second-half performance, after they beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Toffees secured the vital victory thanks to a brilliant performance in the final 45 minutes, winning thanks to goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson. It was their first home win since January, having failed to win their last three at Goodison Park.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Silva reflected on the game and his side’s first half performance. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “The first half I didn't like it at all, we were not there from the first minute. What we did in the second half was everything we planned during the week.”

Everton were on the back foot in the opening 45 minutes, with Chelsea having a burst of big chances to take the lead. However, Silva’s side came out for the second half revitalised, and produced a fantastic performance to secure all three points.

He added: “I told our players at half-time that they have to do everything different and they did. They showed great attitude, character and personality second half, but we have to do it from the first minute.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite the win Everton remain 11th in the Premier League, one point off tenth-place Leicester City. The Toffees will be eager to push for a higher finish come the end of the season, having been eighth at the end of January.

Silva further praised his players, when he said: “We weren't without desire. They work really hard every day; I can't say anything about their attitude. [We want] to be more mature to achieve everything we want, deserve and what our fans deserve also.”

One of Everton’s main weaknesses this season has been consistency, and the ability to string together a strong set of results. The Toffees have only pulled off one string of victories, when they won three consecutive games from September to October.

📊 Everton's 8 shots on target is their joint most in a PL match under Marco Silva - they had only 1 shot on target in their previous 3 PL games against Chelsea combined pic.twitter.com/ZM2G4rXuSK — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 17, 2019

The Everton manager acknowledged the need for this, adding: “I don't have doubts about what I'm doing. I'm the first one that wants more consistency.”

Everton are not in action until 30 March, when they face West Ham after the international break. The Toffees then return to Goodison Park on 7 April, as they host Arsenal.