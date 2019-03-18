Mark Clattenburg Claims Referee Michael Oliver Had No Choice But to Book James Maddison

By 90Min
March 18, 2019
Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenberg has defended Michael Oliver after the latter booked Leicester's James Maddison for taking his shirt off against Burnley.

The former Norwich midfielder gave his side the lead with a stunning free-kick at Turf Moor, but had his name taken by Oliver for removing his shirt in celebration. 

However, many have criticised the referee's decision, with Maddison using the opportunity to reveal a message in memory of a young cancer victim. Many have suggested that Oliver was wrong to take action after the incident in the 33rd-minute, with the nature of Maddison's tribute justifying the need to remove his playing top.
Jan Kruger/GettyImages

But Clattenburg believes that his counterpart was correct in brandishing a yellow card for the England international. writing in his Daily Mail column: "Michael Oliver had no choice but to caution James Maddison for removing his shirt.

"There are occasions, such as this, when people will say a booking is unfair," he continued. "The player, however, has accepted Michael’s position. If Maddison merely lifted his shirt to show the message but kept it below his head, that would not be a caution. Instead, the referee would have mentioned it in his match report for the FA to deal with.

"I am sure under these circumstances the FA would have warned the player and no sanction would have followed."

Despite wide condemnation from the football community, some other significant figures have shown their support for Oliver, including two individuals at the centre of it all. Both Maddison and the father of Sophie - whom the Leicester playmaker payed tribute to - have since stated that the official's decision was right in their view. 


At the time of the goal, Leicester were a man down following Harry Maguire's early dismissal and went on to claim all three points thanks to a late winner from fellow centre-back Wes Morgan.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message