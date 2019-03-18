Napoli Provide Update on David Ospina After Goalkeeper Collapsed During Udinese Game

Napoli have confirmed that on-loan goalkeeper David Ospina has had a CAT scan that came back 'clear' after a head injury led to the Colombian collapsing during Sunday's Serie A clash against Udinese.

Opsina had initially been injured during a collision with Udinese striker Ignacio Pussetto early in the game, but carried on after significant treatment. He then collapsed towards the end of the first half and was stretchered off and taken to hospital after reportedly losing consciousness.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

A tweet from Napoli later updated concerned fans and onlookers of the situation.

"David Ospina has had a CAT scan after being involved in a collision during the game. The scan has come back clear but Ospina will stay in a clinic overnight for observation," it read.

It appears that fears of serious damage have been allayed by the scan results.

The game was only Ospina's 14th Serie A appearance of the season after sharing duties with Alex Meret, and it was the first time he had started more than two consecutive league games after joining on loan from Arsenal last summer.

It remains to be seen how long the 30-year-old stopper might be out of action for, but Napoli will surely proceed with caution given the circumstances of what happened.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

With the score-line tied at 2-2 when Ospina went off, Napoli eventually went on to win the game 4-2 after second half goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens. The welcome victory, a first in three Serie A games, keeps Napoli firmly in second place, seven points ahead of Inter.

Juventus are 15 points clear at the top and on course for an eighth straight Scudetto.