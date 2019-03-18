Scott Parker Lauds Liverpool as 'Best Counter-Attacking Team in Europe' After Win Over Fulham

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Fulham manager Scott Parker has heaped praise upon Liverpool in the aftermath of his side's 2-1 defeat to the Reds at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

A late James Milner penalty was enough to win a close encounter for Jurgen Klopp's side, after former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel's gave the Reds a scare after cancelling out Liverpool's opener from in-form Sadio Mane.

The west London's club's interim manager was disappointed that his team were unable to stall Liverpool's title challenge by holding on for a point, however, he has insisted that his side's opponents are one of the continent's best teams.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“There were big positives. We played against the best counter attacking team in Europe, a front three which are pretty deadly," Parker said, as quoted by football.london.

“We need to stay in the game and we did that first half and there was some massive positives in the second half where the players took the front foot and we got back into the game but it's a shame we couldn't hold on.

“Now reflecting on it we're really disappointed in the result.”

Fulham's 22nd Premier League defeat of the season now leaves the club on the brink of relegation, with Parker's side currently 13 points adrift from safety with just seven matches remaining of their league campaign.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

On the other hand, three points for Liverpool ensured that they maintained momentum in their closely fought title battle with Manchester City. Klopp's side currently lead the division by two points, though Manchester City do have a game in hand over the Merseyside club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message