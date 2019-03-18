Virgil van Dijk Warns Liverpool Rivals That 'Goals Will Come' for Out of Form Striker

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Virgil van Dijk has said that Mohamed Salah's recent goal drought is nothing to worry about, and that the goals will come as long as the Egyptian keeps his head down and works hard for the team. 

Salah's 17 so far this season leave him just one goal behind Premier League top scorer Sergio Aguero, but he has failed to find the net in his last seven appearances in all competitions, with Sadio Mane stepping up to the plate to become the go-to man as of late. 

Having scored 64 goals in 93 appearance for the Reds so far, however, it doesn't seem likely to be more than a minor blip - something Van Dijk was keen to reiterate when asked about his teammate's dip in form. 

The Dutch defender told Liverpoolfc.com: “Mo is a world-class player. People can say all they want but I think all the teams in the Premier League would love to have him in their side. We have him and I think he is playing well.


“The goals will come. That’s something for a striker that is maybe going to be in your head but we tell him every time: you just need to keep working, keep going and you will be fine. He’s still scored plenty of goals for us, to be fair, so it’s not like two like me!"

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Despite the struggles of their top scorer, Liverpool were able to overcome Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League quarter finals during the week, and edged out Fulham by two goals to one on Sunday to return to the summit of the Premier League heading into the international break.

