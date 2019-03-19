7 Games to Look Forward to During the International Break

The domestic football calendar has reached its March hiatus and for the first time since November, the national teams will converge for a crucial round of international fixtures.

In Europe, qualification for Euro 2020 begins and elsewhere in the world there is a spate of exciting friendlies to keep football fans interested until club football returns.

Check out 90min's guide to the seven of the most exciting matches of the international break.

Germany vs Serbia

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Where: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg

A disastrous year which saw Germany eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in the group stage before getting relegated from the elite tier of the UEFA Nations League has forced manager Joachim Low to begin to build what he has called the "new Germany".

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Low announced that senior players Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels will no longer be considered for national team berths while nearly half of the current squad was not present in Russia.

This new era of German football begins with a friendly against Serbia where young stars such as Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz will be given a chance to shine.

England vs Czech Republic

When: Friday, March 22, 2019

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

Gareth Southgate took over as England manager in 2016 and has led the Three Lions into an exciting new era fuelled by young talent, that has already seen the national team reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final stage of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Southgate has continued his aggressive and youthful approach to the international set-up picking no outfield players over the age of 30 in his current squad while giving a first time call up to West Ham sensation Declan Rice.

Jadon Sancho will also be looking to impress in his native country as he continues to define himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Bundesliga.

Portugal vs Ukraine

When: Friday, March 22, 2019

Where: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

Portugal begin their 2020 Euro Qualification process with a tricky home fixture against Ukraine. While Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point of this side, the Portugal squad now features a phenomenal wealth of supporting options.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Following Wolves' Portuguese-inspired success in the Premier League this season, Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Diogo Jota have all been selected for the national team from Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Bernardo Silva has continued to grow into a star in his own right at Manchester City and should form a formidable attack alongside Ronaldo and Benfica's coveted winger Joao Felix.

Mexico vs Chile

When: Saturday, March 23, 2019

Where: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

With no tournament qualification scheduled in the American continents, there is an exciting set of friendlies including this traditionally feisty affair between Mexico and Chile.

ORLANDO SIERRA/GettyImages

Led by the all-Premier League strike-force of Raul Jimenez and Javier Hernandez, Mexico are looking to build on their 2018 World Cup round of 16 elimination to finally crack into the elite echelon of international football.

After Chile dramatically failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions have been in a rebuilding stage, but that rebuild will have to continue without Alexis Sanchez as the Manchester United flop recovers from a knee injury.

Netherlands vs Germany

When: Sunday, March 24, 2019

Where: Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam

After something of a recession following their 2010 World Cup Final run, the Netherlands have begun to establish a supremely talented team over the last year.

Led by Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk along with Ajax youngsters Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, the Netherlands are once again looking towards a promising future.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

These two sides played each other twice in the UEFA Nations League with the Netherlands winning 3-0 at home and drawing 2-2 away.

Germany will be seeking revenge as they start a new era of their own, with the youthful squad picked by Low desperate to prove themselves capable of bringing Die Mannschaft into a bright new period.

Montenegro vs England

When: Monday, March 25, 2019

Where: Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica

After their home match against the Czech Republic, England head to Montenegro for a tricky tie that will test the nerve of Southgate's inexperienced squad.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Both of England's past trips to Montenegro have resulted in frustrating draws, although a point in this match would not be a disastrous result, especially if England claim a victory against the Czech Republic three days earlier.

The short turn-around along with fierce competition within the England squad should see Southgate rotate his options with potential opportunities for the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Ben Chilwell, and Callum Wilson.

France vs Iceland

When: Monday, March 25, 2019

Where: Stade de France, Paris

After emphatically winning the 2018 World Cup, France slumped to second place in their UEFA Nations League group, behind the emerging Netherlands team on goal difference.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Hugo Lloris, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Digne, Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante, Moussa Sissoko, and Olivier Giroud all represent the Premier League in Didier Deschamps' talented squad, but a victory over Iceland is not a guarantee.

Led by Everton star Gylfi Siggurdson, Iceland were within moments of snatching all three points against France in October, before a stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe forced a draw.