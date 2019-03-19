Alexis Sanchez Opens Up on Desire to Win Trophies at Man Utd & His Upbringing in Chile

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has opened up about his desire to bring trophies back to Old Trafford and his early life growing up in Chile.

Sanchez, who is currently absent through injury after taking a knock to his knee in the clash against Southampton, has notched 23 appearances for United this season, collecting just two goals and four assists as he's struggled for gametime and form.

However, speaking to the club's magazine Inside United, as quoted by their official website, this hasn't stopped the Chilean from giving up on his time in Manchester. He explained: “Obviously, I want to make the United fans really happy. I want to score goals. I want to bring them joy. I want to win silverware.

"When we lost last year’s FA Cup final to Chelsea, I was not happy. Not happy at all. In fact, I was sad because I just wanted to make our wonderful supporters happy. I saw the fans who had come to pack out Wembley Stadium. They were all around me – all red. I liked it. Wembley was all red."

Sanchez also recalled some of his favourite moments at the Red Devils so far: “The goal there [at Wembley] against Tottenham comes to mind. It was such a great moment because the United fans were right on top of us and it was a lovely moment to be able to celebrate along with them.

"When I was younger, I liked United. I swear. As a small child, I liked United. I really liked them. And I want to show this and bring the people joy because, obviously, I want to win.

“I want to keep showing my love for football. I know what I can do. I have belief in my ability. United are such an important club, not only in England but on a global level, and I would love to help bring a trophy to the supporters.”



The 30-year-old then opened up about his early life in Tocopilla, Chile and his unbending passion for the game, explaining: "It’s a small city. Listen, I love football. I love football! My passion is football. My other passions are my dogs and my family. They mean everything to me. Everything. Growing up, I always wanted to be a professional footballer – but in Chile. Always in Chile. I never dreamed of coming here to Europe. Never.

"It was always the Chilean league for me but my footballing journey continued and I played in Argentina and Italy. After that, I was like: ‘Wow, this is football! I love football! I kept on playing and I liked it even more.



“Back home in Chile, there was not as much technology as there is in Europe. You’d only see the Chilean TV channels showing the local football. You would never see clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona competing in La Liga. I didn’t know about them at that moment. That was my story then. I played at Cobreloa, River Plate, Udinese, Barcelona, Arsenal and now it’s Manchester United.”