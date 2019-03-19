Barcelona 'Already Know' Price Tag for Luka Jovic as Officials Plan Meeting With Agent This Week

A Barcelona delegation will meet with the agent of Luka Jovic on Thursday to discuss the summer signing of Eintracht Frankfurt's on-loan forward.

21-year-old Jovic has been a sensation in the Germany this season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions and attracting the attention of a host of Europe's top clubs.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

While currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, the Bundesliga club are expected to exercise the option to make his signing permanent for a pre-agreed fee of under €7m, before potentially selling him for huge profit.

According to RAC1, via AS, Barça's technical team of Pep Segura (general manager), Eric Abidal (director of football) and Ramon Planes (technical secretary) will meet in Milan this week with Jovic's agent Fali Ramandani to discuss the Serbian's future, after scouting him in his match-winning performance against Inter in the Europa League last week.

The report claims that Barça have already been informed that a transfer for the striker will cost 'at least €60m' - some ten times what Frankfurt will pay.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Back in February it was reported that Jovic had 'largely agreed' a deal with Barcelona already, while the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been linked.

Meanwhile, Catalan outlet Sport reports that a new number nine is a priority for Barcelona this summer, with the club seeking a player who can function both as a backup and eventual successor to Luis Suárez.

The report calls Jovic a 'feasible' option. However, reigniting old interest in Antoine Griezmann has not yet been ruled out, after the World Cup winner apparently sent the club an apology over last summer's very public snub.