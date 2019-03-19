Chelsea Handed Transfer Lifeline as FIFA Prepare to Review Appeal Before Summer Window Opens

Chelsea look set to receive a lifeline in their pursuit of postponing their one-year transfer ban, after reports claimed FIFA will review their appeal of the decision before the summer transfer window opens.

Back in February, the Blues were given the sanction after being found guilty of breaching both article 18 and 19 of FIFA's rulebook, when recruiting young players over the past few seasons. The Blues' initial appeal was denied, which saw them go back to the drawing board to plan their next move.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, FIFA will consider the west Londoners' latest appeal before the next transfer window opens. Additionally, the club could look to gain an interim ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, if their appeal to FIFA doesn't work out. Clearly, then, there is still hope for the Blues, who could arguably do with a radical squad overhaul in the summer.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, current manger Maurizio Sarri has struggled to get his current crop of players to adhere to his footballing philosophy, and the side have found themselves in a dogfight to regain Champions League football for next season. The club will be eager to change their fortunes, and strengthening their side will be imperative to this aim.

Arguably, the Blues could do with at least two new defenders and a top quality striker, but this dream will have to remain just that if the club are unable to postpone their ban. Alternatively, if the ban isn't lifted, the club may look to use their wealth of reserve options, or the 'Loan Army', and take a more youth-focused approach to football next season.

In other news, Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has claimed his sole focus is on the club's remaining games this season, despite fresh rumours linking the Belgian with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos were said to have had an €83m bid turned down by the Blues on Monday, but a bid in excess of €115m could be enough to persuade the club to finally sell.