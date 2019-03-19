Clement Lenglet Discovered by Barcelona After Performances Against Man Utd & Bayern Munich

Clement Lenglet's performances for Sevilla against Manchester United and Bayern Munich last season proved decisive in Barcelona's decision to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Lenglet joined Barcelona in a £32m deal and the French centre-back has since gone on to play a vital role in the Blaugrana's season, making 34 appearances in all competitions whilst forming a strong partnership with Gerard Pique.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona were initially attracted to the idea of signing the 23-year-old after he impressed for Sevilla during last season's Champions League campaign.

He starred as Sevilla surprisingly knocked out Manchester United in the round of 16, before performing admirably as his side exited the competition in the next round against Bayern Munich.

Lenglet is set to come up against United for the second consecutive season next month as Barcelona have been drawn against the Red Devils in the quarter-finals.

He will have plenty of time to prepare for the clash after he was recently left out of the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Moldova and Iceland, with his Barcelona teammate Samuel Umtiti and Everton's Kurt Zouma being picked ahead of him.

France manager Didier Deschamps recently explained his decision to snub Lenglet, citing a lack of experience as the telling factor.

"Within my logic to select players, experience, what I experienced, is an important criterion, to the disgrace of those who have not yet come never," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"Clement [Lenglet] does not have international experience yet, although it is a bit because of me."