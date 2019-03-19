Clement Lenglet Discovered by Barcelona After Performances Against Man Utd & Bayern Munich

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Clement Lenglet's performances for Sevilla against Manchester United and Bayern Munich last season proved decisive in Barcelona's decision to sign him in the summer transfer window. 

Lenglet joined Barcelona in a £32m deal and the French centre-back has since gone on to play a vital role in the Blaugrana's season, making 34 appearances in all competitions whilst forming a strong partnership with Gerard Pique. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to a report from Mundo DeportivoBarcelona were initially attracted to the idea of signing the 23-year-old after he impressed for Sevilla during last season's Champions League campaign.

He starred as Sevilla surprisingly knocked out Manchester United in the round of 16, before performing admirably as his side exited the competition in the next round against Bayern Munich.

Lenglet is set to come up against United for the second consecutive season next month as Barcelona have been drawn against the Red Devils in the quarter-finals.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He will have plenty of time to prepare for the clash after he was recently left out of the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Moldova and Iceland, with his Barcelona teammate Samuel Umtiti and Everton's Kurt Zouma being picked ahead of him.

France manager Didier Deschamps recently explained his decision to snub Lenglet, citing a lack of experience as the telling factor.

"Within my logic to select players, experience, what I experienced, is an important criterion, to the disgrace of those who have not yet come never," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"Clement [Lenglet] does not have international experience yet, although it is a bit because of me."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message