Dwight McNeil Granted Surprise Training Session With Senior England Squad at St George's Park

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil enjoyed a shock turn in the England senior side's training session when Gareth Southgate requested his presence on Tuesday morning

The 19-year-old, who is at St. George's Park after earning his first call up for the England Under-20s, was asked by Southgate to join up with the full senior squad for Tuesday's session.

PIC: @dwight_mcneil99 in training with the full @england squad at St George's Park today. pic.twitter.com/TKvyo7DnEE — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 19, 2019

As revealed by Burnley's official website: "Dwight McNeil enjoyed a whirlwind start to his week with England by being promoted to train with the full squad.

"The Clarets’ teenage winger, who has had a sensational debut season, had linked up with the Under-20s for the first time ahead of their game against Poland on Thursday. However, in a surprise move, Gareth Southgate promoted McNeil to take part in Tuesday’s open training session for the full squad at St George’s Park.

"McNeil trained alongside Burnley team mates Tom Heaton and James Tarkowski at a session that was open to the media, ahead of their game against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday."

The youngster, who signed a new long-term deal with the club in January which is set to keep him in Lancashire until June 2023, has made 19 appearances across competitions this campaign, notching two goals and four assists in the Premier League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His talents have certainly caught the eyes of Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who was quoted in the Lancashire Telegraph, following comparisons to Ashley Young (who he coached in his Watford days) as proclaiming: "Dwight is more a modern winger in a sense where he plays inside, outside, and he can drift into good positions.

“He kind of drifts in centrally, because of his understanding of the wide role, but he has played in there with a three as well. There’s a cleverness to him, his understanding of the attacking side of the tactical shape of the team is very good.

“Some of it is natural, we haven’t over-coached him, he gets into good positions anyway.”