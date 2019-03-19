FIFA Confirms Record Number of Bidders Interested in Hosting 2023 Women's World Cup

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

FIFA has confirmed it has received a record number of formal expressions of interest from countries looking to host the Women's World Cup in 2023, with nine possible bidders from four different continents in the hat so far.

FIFA's deadline for expression of interest to host the 2023 tournament was earlier this month, with the nine prospective bidders now given until April 16 to submit their official bidding registration to the world governing body, the next stage of the process.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Among the nine interested countries are Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia, with one hoping to stage the first Women's World Cup in South America.

Expression of interests have also come from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The initial paperwork was also submitted by South Korea, expressing interest in jointly hosting the World Cup with North Korea, as had previously been rumoured, with the possibility of such even publicly welcomed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Never before has a list of interested member associations been so big.

After submitting bidding registration by the middle of next month, FIFA will then send hosting documents to each potential bidder. The deadline for the submission of the bidding book, signed hosting agreement and all other official documentation is then October 6.

Whether all of the currently interested countries make it as far as submitting a formal bid remains to be seen. An announcement regarding the winning bid is expected in March 2020.

Women's football continues to grow at a rapid rate. The Women's Super League in England is now fully professional as of this season, while Spanish pair Atletico Madrid and Barcelona recently played in front of a 60,000 crowd at Wanda Metropolitano.

The 2019 Women's World Cup in France promises to be the biggest and best yet.

