Marco Silva Fined £12,000 by FA for Charge of Improper Conduct After Everton's Loss to Newcastle

Everton manager Marco Silva has been fined £12,000 by the FA after being charged with improper conduct for his for his behaviour following his side's defeat to Newcastle on March 9.

The Toffees lost the game 3-2, having led 2-0 at half-time, although Silva was unhappy that the Magpies' late winner was allowed to stand with Ayoze Perez appearing to be in an offside position, resulting in him remonstrating with the officials on the pitch at St James' Park.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

In a statement from the FA regarding the charge, it reads: "Marco Silva has been fined £12,000 following an Independent Regulation Hearing Commission hearing today.

"The Everton manager accepted an improper conduct charge from the FA, which resulted from his behaviour on the field of play at the end of the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on 09/03/2019."

The defeat came at a bad time for Silva's side, who had won just two of their previous five games before the game against Newcastle, although it didn't affect their most recent game, as goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurddson secured a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Next for Everton once the international break comes to an end is an away trip to West Ham to round off March, before games against other London opposition in the shape of Arsenal at home and Fulham at Craven Cottage.