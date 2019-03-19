Monchi & Marc Overmars Reveal Reasons for Snubbing Arsenal Role for Sevilla & Ajax

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Two of Arsenal's previously considered appointments for the vacant technical director role, Monchi and Marc Overmars, have revealed their reasons for snubbing the Gunners in favour of Sevilla and Ajax respectively.

The north London club will need to step up their efforts to find a suitable candidate in order to begin work for the summer transfer window, with the departure of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat in February adding more pressure to the search.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

According to The Times, Steve Morrow, the Gunners' head of youth recruitment, has emerged as the leading candidate for the job.

Their top target Monchi left Roma by mutual consent two weeks ago and was expected to rejoin with Unai Emery at Arsenal, after the two had worked together over a three-year period in Sevilla to much success.

However Monchi turned down the offer from the Gunners, claiming that a return to Sevilla was a greater challenge for him. 

“I thank Arsenal for their interest,” Monchi said. “It has been the club that has shown the most interest in me but, in the end, I evaluated all of the offers I had on the table and I chose the one that convinced me most.

“I had other options, and very important ones that were flashier, but I’ve chosen Seville because its sporting project convinced me. Many people outside of Seville have told me that I’ve made the wrong choice, that sequels are never good. I’ve evaluated all of this.”

Overmars was another leading candidate for the position. However, the former Arsenal star announced on Monday that he had extended his deal as Ajax's director of football until 2024.

The Dutch legend returned to notoriety this season, as his work with the club saw them turn a profit of over £220m in the transfer market and return to Europe's elite, reaching the Champions League quarter finals after ejecting Real Madrid from the competition.

Overmars explained why he decided to extend his stay at Ajax rather than take up the offer from Arsenal, saying (via The Mirror): "There are still plenty of challenges at Ajax and I'm having a good time here.

"We are taking steps with both the youth academy and the first team. From a sporting point of view, we still want to show a lot. What is also important to me, is that it is nice to work with the people around me.

"I get pleasure and satisfaction from that."

With the Gunners' top candidates for the job all snubbing their offers in favour of clubs that have less 'star power', Arsenal's position for next season is starting to look precarious. 

They still have a chance for a top four finish in the Premier League and are in the running for the Europa League title, with the aim of a return to the Champions League next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message