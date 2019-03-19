Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits He Was Surprised to Land Man Utd Job After Previous Failure With Cardiff

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his previous failure with Cardiff City led him to fear that he would never get the chance to manage Manchester United.

Since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December, Solskjaer has inspired an upturn in United's form, guiding them into contention for a top four finish in the Premier League and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Whilst he now appear to be the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis, the former United striker has revealed how surprised he was to get the chance to manage the Red Devils in the first place after his previous Premier League role ended in disaster.

"It has always been in the back of my head that this is the dream job," he told VG. "But after what happened in Cardiff, I did not think that this would happen. But then they have obviously followed me.

"Ed [Woodward] has done a lot of background research and talked a little with those who know me, who know the club and who I have worked with. Then they took the chance. Then I had to be honest with myself. ‘Am I ready? Can I make a difference?’

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"As a supporter in all those years since moving from here, I’ve been thinking about Manchester United and what I wanted to do myself. And I felt this was something I could have done. I like to disprove critics."

Solskjaer also went on to discuss his current family situation, admitting that it has been far from easy to adjust to moving to Manchester.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"It is until the summer, but family-wise, it is not beneficial to live apart. We discuss a little back and forth about how it should be done practically.

"But there are a number of school holidays, winter holidays and Easter holidays. Elijah still lives there, but dad’s not at home much any more."

