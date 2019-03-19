Pascal Gross Responds to Reports Linking Him With Transfer to Liverpool

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Brighton and Hive Albion midfield star Pascal Gross has said he is flattered by reported interest from Liverpool, but claims no approach has yet been made.

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer during his 60 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring nine times and claiming ten assists since joining in the summer of 2017.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Although not registering the same goal and assist tally as his maiden season at the Amex Stadium, Gross has been a consistent performer in a Brighton side which has struggled somewhat in 2018/19. 


However, Gross insists that, while the rumours are flattering, he has not been contacted by Liverpool.

“Of course it is an honour when such rumours arise, but I have not heard anything concrete," the German told Goal.

Regarding his ambitions, Gross added that he hopes to earn a call-up to the German national team, while he intends to return to his homeland to play some day.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He added: “Of course, the national team is a dream of mine, but I have never had contact with national coach Joachim Low.

“It is certain that I will come back to Germany at some point. Maybe I'll end my career in Neckarau. That's my club, after all.”

Gross saw his impressive season be rewarded by a new and improved contract, which ties him to Brighton until 2022.

Speaking on his decision to join the south coast club, Gross said: “The change was the right move.

“I am playing at the highest level in the world and it is a great experience for me.

“In a foreign country, you learn to be more independent. I have to organise things that I did not even think about before. In addition, I improve my English, which can only help me in life.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message