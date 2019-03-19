Pascal Gross Responds to Reports Linking Him With Transfer to Liverpool

Brighton and Hive Albion midfield star Pascal Gross has said he is flattered by reported interest from Liverpool, but claims no approach has yet been made.
The 27-year-old has been a standout performer during his 60 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring nine times and claiming ten assists since joining in the summer of 2017.
Although not registering the same goal and assist tally as his maiden season at the Amex Stadium, Gross has been a consistent performer in a Brighton side which has struggled somewhat in 2018/19.
However, Gross insists that, while the rumours are flattering, he has not been contacted by Liverpool.
“Of course it is an honour when such rumours arise, but I have not heard anything concrete," the German told Goal.
Regarding his ambitions, Gross added that he hopes to earn a call-up to the German national team, while he intends to return to his homeland to play some day.
He added: “Of course, the national team is a dream of mine, but I have never had contact with national coach Joachim Low.
“It is certain that I will come back to Germany at some point. Maybe I'll end my career in Neckarau. That's my club, after all.”
Gross saw his impressive season be rewarded by a new and improved contract, which ties him to Brighton until 2022.
Speaking on his decision to join the south coast club, Gross said: “The change was the right move.
Pascal Gross 🇩🇪— Brighton Fanbase (@BrightonFanbase) May 7, 2018
✅ Scores Albion's first ever PL goal
✅ Scores all of his 7 PL goals at the Amex
✅ Wins Player of the Season
✅ Scores the goal to secure Premier League survival
✅ Has 8 assists with 2 games remaining
Not bad for his first season in England. #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/gBHZJnqzP4
“I am playing at the highest level in the world and it is a great experience for me.
“In a foreign country, you learn to be more independent. I have to organise things that I did not even think about before. In addition, I improve my English, which can only help me in life.”