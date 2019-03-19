Raheem Sterling Lauds 'Great' Jadon Sancho & Reveals Details of First Man City Training Session

Raheem Sterling has expressed his admiration for young teenage prodigy Jadon Sancho, revealing that he was impressed with his former teammate from the first time they trained together at Manchester City.

The pair will link up again for England's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro this week, with both players currently enjoying outstanding domestic seasons for their respective clubs.

The pair trained together at City's academy before Sancho's departure to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017, and Sterling has now revealed that the young winger twisted him inside out during their first training session together - before revealing that he was impressed with his courage to consider moving abroad.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

"The first day I’d seen him training with us, I was really happy to see such a talent," Sterling told 360 Sport. “I always knew he’d become the player he has, for sure. From minute one.

“I was playing right-back one day in pre-season training and he spun me and I nearly did my back in.

"When he first mentioned to me he was thinking about going abroad, even though he was a City player, I was happy to hear that from him.

“To see that confidence, it reminded me of myself when I went to Liverpool. He’s doing massive things and I hope he stays level-headed and keeps working and keeps learning.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The pair have remained close throughout the past few seasons and they could now strike up a deadly front for England for many years to come. For now though, Sterling is happy to share his own experiences with the youngster and he hopes that he continues to express himself on the pitch.

He added: "Off the field he is a top lad, and that’s the one thing I try to correct him on, off the field, because he’s a great person, just try to help him with advice.





"But on the field, be as arrogant as you want. On the field you don’t need to be level headed. For me, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing and think the best of his ability because that ability can take him all the way to the top.”