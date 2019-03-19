Real Madrid Linked With Adrien Rabiot as Midfielder's Agent Insists He Is a 'Prisoner' at PSG

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain outcast Adrien Rabiot has been linked with an astounding move to Real Madrid once his contract with the Parisian club expires at the end of the season.

Rabiot, 23, has seen his relationship sour with PSG this season after publicly voicing his intentions to leave the French club once his contract expires in June, with the midfielder seemingly attracting the interest of a number of Europe's top sides.

And according to L'Equipe (via GFFN), Adrien Rabiot's mother/agent has stated that her son is a 'prisoner' at the club. 

The latest addition to that ever-lengthening list appears to be Real Madrid, with Spanish media outlet OKDiario reporting that Los Blancos are keen to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu. 

The article claims that the French international is viewed as a short-term replacement for Luka Modric, as the club want a player with similar characteristics of the 34-year-old Ballon d'Or winner, although isn't a move that would displace the Croatian initially, due to Rabiot's versatility to play in a number of positions across midfield. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

While Rabiot would be a free agent - meaning Real Madrid wouldn't have to pay a transfer fee for the midfielder - it's believed that the player wants a signing-on fee in the region of €15m to join the 13-time Champions League winners.

Rabiot was close to joining Real's bitter rivals Barcelona earlier this season, with personal terms thought to have been agreed, before the Catalan side seemingly pulled the plug on the deal and instead announced the singing of Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong, who will complete his move to the Nou Camp this summer. 

It's been a strange season for Rabiot, who after initially being a key part to Thomas Tuchel's PSG side earlier in the campaign, has been on the periphery of things at the Parc des Princes since making his intentions to leave the club clear, with his last appearance coming in a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg in early December. 

