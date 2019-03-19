Sean Dyche Considers Nick Pope Recall as Burnley Boss Continues Goalkeeper Reshuffle

March 19, 2019

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is considering recalling Nick Pope to the first team ahead of fellow goalkeeper Tom Heaton, in what would be a second goalkeeping change of the season for the Clarets.

With Joe Hart taking the number one spot for much of the season, Heaton has since regained the role, earning a call-up to the England national side in the process - although he was at fault for two of the goals Burnley conceded in a recent loss to Liverpool.

Nonetheless, as reported by the Daily Mail, Dyche is still contemplating another change between the sticks after seeing his side lose their last four matches - conceding ten times in the process.

Their slide down the table has began to concern the 47-year-old, with Burnley hovering dangerously above the Premier League bottom three, two points above Cardiff in 18th, although the Welsh side have a game in hand on the Clarets.

Pope performed admirably for the Lancashire outfit last season, earning himself a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad. However, he lost his place after sustaining a shoulder injury against Aberdeen back in July during a Europa League tie.

The 26-year-old subsequently recovered in December, but the arrival of former Manchester City goalkeeper Hart has seen Pope fall down the pecking order at Turf Moor - although it now appears Dyche looks set to reinstate the ex-York City 'keeper.

Despite barely featuring for Dyche's side this season, barring two FA Cup appearances, Arsenal are reportedly keen on snapping up the stopper for a meager £10m in the summer, with Gunners boss Unai Emery a fan of the England international.

