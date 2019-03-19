Stan Collymore Names Biggest Danger to Liverpool Reaching Champions League Semi-Final

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has claimed Liverpool will only have themselves to blame if they fail to reach the last four of the Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw off Bayern Munich with a hugely impressive 3-1 win at the Allianz Arena in the round of 16, earning them a quarter-final clash with Portuguese side FC Porto.

In his column for the Daily Mirror, Collymore backed his old club to overcome Porto and make the semis, identifying complacency as the biggest obstacle.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He wrote: “Liverpool are the team which will join [Manchester] City in the last four, because the only thing that will stop the Reds beating Porto over two legs is complacency.”


Porto needed extra-time to squeeze past Roma in their last 16 tie and Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted with the draw for the last eight, as he prepares to face the team the Reds thumped 5-0 on their way to last season's Champions League final.

Of all four English teams involved in the quarter-finals, Collymore reckons only Liverpool and Man City have what it takes to progress in the competition, but the footballer turned pundit has admitted Spanish giants Barcelona are his tip for the trophy. Should Liverpool go through, they will face the winner of Barcelona vs Manchester United in the semi-final.


Collymore added: “Barcelona are my favourites for the Champions League, which is why I expect only two English teams to make it to the semi-finals. Lionel MessiLuis Suarez and Co will be too good for Manchester United in the quarters and Manchester City are overwhelming favourites against Tottenham and will win."

As Liverpool continue to push Man City in the Premier League title race, Klopp may choose to prioritise one competition over the other. The Porto fixtures will take place either side of a huge league match against Chelsea at Anfield, which may force the Reds boss to tinker with his squad.

With such a favourable draw, Liverpool should progress to the last four, but as Collymore stated, complacency as they challenge on two fronts at the business end of the season could be their downfall. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message