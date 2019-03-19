Tammy Abraham Reveals Desire to Break Into Chelsea First Team Next Season

March 19, 2019

Chelsea loanee striker Tammy Abraham has revealed his desire to play for his parent club next season, after three consecutive loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa. 

In his latest surroundings, Abraham has an impressive 21 goals in 31 Championship games this season, making him the division's joint-third leading scorer as Villa fight for a place in the play-offs.

And, after a loan move back to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers fell apart in January, the Englishman has stressed his desire to return to playing in the top tier with his parent club in west London.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Abraham admitted: "That's the aim going into next season. As a young kid, I've always believed I will play for Chelsea. I always believe that.

"I think I have the ability to. I just have to, when I get the opportunity, grab it with two hands."

He also opened up about his relationship with fellow Blues youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, who received his first call-up to the England senior squad this week, having received copious amounts of attention since the club rejected a £35m bid from Bayern Munich in January.

The 21-year-old revealed: "He was always coming into my house, we didn't really play together because he was a bit too young but he was my brother's age. They're good mates."

With Chelsea's appeal against their two-window transfer ban recently denied, there may be a space for these academy graduates to carve out a spot in the starting XI come the 2019/20 season. As Abraham says, they will just have to grab the opportunity with both hands when it comes.

