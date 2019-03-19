Xherdan Shaqiri Pulls Out of Switzerland International Duty With Injury Issue

Xherdan Shaqiri has pulled out of Switzerland's squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with a groin injury, leaving the team's camp after tests on Monday.

The Liverpool midfielder was set to face Georgia on Saturday and Denmark three days later, but will instead return for treatment and sit sidelined as he aims to help the Reds out in their challenge for a league and European Cup double.

Lovren has just been megged by Shaqiri again in the warm-up 😂 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 17, 2019

The Swiss FA confirmed that Shaqiri had 'painful inflammation in his groin', with a replacement set to be called up on Tuesday.

Shaqiri was the second Liverpool player to pull out of international duty on Monday, with left-back Andy Robertson provisionally ruled out of his side's trip to Kazakhstan with an abscess in his mouth – but Scotland assistant coach Peter Grant revealed later in the day that the former Hull man may yet dash across Europe to make the match at the last minute.

"The way he is," Grant said, "he is still desperate to play and still trying to get himself back out here as well. That's why he is captain."

Robertson has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side this season, but Shaqiri has fallen out of favour since the turn of the year – starting just two Premier League games in 2019 and coming off the bench on a few other occasions.

No appearance from Shaqiri again today, that’s the 5th game in a row he’s not even come off from the bench.



Seems to have really fallen out of favour with Klopp. pic.twitter.com/NeORU5KLIx — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 17, 2019

Shaqiri had started nearly half of the Reds' league games before the turn of the year, coming off the bench in many more, but has missed out on the starting lineup nine times out of 11 since then.