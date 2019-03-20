Barcelona & Ajax Explore a Possible Collaboration Agreement to Promote Development of Youngsters

Barcelona and Ajax are exploring a collaboration agreement which would see the sides work together in an effort to continue the development of young stars from both squads.

The two clubs have had a special relationship since the days of Johan Cruyff, with many transfers between the sides producing good results for both parties. With the deal for Frenkie de Jong already done and negotiations currently being held for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, the clubs are continuing a long-standing tradition of moving young talent between Amsterdam and Barcelona.

While there has yet to be a formal agreement announced, EN Sport report that negotiations between the clubs are being held which would see players from each side make a switch depending on the best situation for their development.

Fringe players at Barcelona would complete a loan move to Ajax where they will compete in the Eredivisie and gain more minutes at the first-team level. At the same time, Barcelona would get first priority on young Ajax stars looking to further their career in a bigger league.

Ajax began the negotiations by taking less money from the Blaugrana in the deal for De Jong. PSG had offered a much higher bid, but Ajax accepted the player wanted a move to the Camp Nou and the club respected the decision. The Amsterdam club has never hidden their satisfaction over sealing transfers like that of Jasper Cillessen or De Jong, giving their young players a chance to progress and take a step forward in their careers.

The directors of both clubs have a good relationship on a personal level and believe this will only be enhanced by a formal agreement between the sides. With the history of successful transfers between the two clubs. the agreement would be beneficial both on and off the pitch and hopefully lead to many more young stars coming out of both famous academies.





Barcelona and Ajax won their respective Champions League round of 16 fixtures in convincing fashion, but can only meet each other in the finals if they can make it there.