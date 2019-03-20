Bayern Munich Chief Promises 'Biggest Ever' Transfer Window Ahead of Summer Makeover

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has promised that the club will undergo their 'biggest investment programme' ever this summer.

The Bundesliga champions have already wrapped up a deal for World Cup winning defender Benjamin Pavard ahead of the summer transfer window, but recent transfer rumours suggest that Bayern Munich are from done in the market.

Hoeness himself confirmed that Bayern Munich were looking to break the mould this summer by spending big on a handful of young players who could help bring the club into a new era.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

"We are in the process of rejuvenating our team," Hoeness said, quoted by Sport Bild. "This is the biggest investment programme that FC Bayern has ever had."

Pavard's arrival from Stuttgart this summer for €35m will help provide some versatility to Bayern Munich's defence next season, as although the 22-year-old won the Wolrd Cup as a right back he has played his best football as a central defender.

The same can also be said for one of the club's main targets this summer, Lucas Hernandez. It has been widely speculated that Bayern will meet the Frenchman's €85m release clause, something which will see him leapfrog Corentin Tolisso as the Bavarians' record signing.

Also on Bayern Munich's list are LOSC Lille star Nicolas Pépé and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But Alphonso Davies' first ever goal for the club against Mainz last weekend has lessened their need for a new winger, although Kingsley Coma's persistent injury problems can leave Bayern Munich with a weak point in their attack.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message