Jose Mourinho Ready for New Challenge & Claims He Has Turned Down 'Three or Four Offers'

Jose Mourinho has announced his intention to return to the managerial stage this summer after already turning down "three or four offers."

The Portuguese boss has yet to find another job since being sacked from Manchester United in December following an unsatisfactory two-and-a-half year stint in charge of the Red Devils.

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

However, according to beIN Sports France (via Football-Italia), the former Chelsea manager has had no shortage of opportunities and is simply waiting for the right move.

When asked about his future, Mourinho said: “It’s been three-and-a-half months since I last managed a club and I am preparing to do it again. When you are in the world of football, between press conferences, games, video sessions, match analysis and daily problems, you never have time for yourself. I have therefore used the last few months to reboot.

“The position of a Coach is special and I enjoy the daily work. I want to return this summer, starting from June, for the beginning of the season.

“I know exactly what I don’t want, which is why I have already turned down three or four offers. I also know what I do want. I don’t mean the name of the club, but the type of work, the style of club. I know what I want and I hope to get it.”

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

During the run-up to Santiago Solari's dismissal, strong rumours linked Mourinho to his former club Real Madrid, but the Champions League holders instead opted for the return of Zinedine Zidane, leaving 'the Special One' without a club.

There is the potential for the two-time Champions League winner to land at another of his former clubs, Inter, this summer, as pressure mounts on current boss Luciano Spalletti.