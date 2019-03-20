Keylor Navas Criticises 'Ugly' Treatment From Real Madrid Under Santiago Solari

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has blasted the 'ugly' treatment he received from Real Madrid during former manager Santiago Solari's reign at the club. 

Despite significant contributions to Real Madrid's recent trophy-laden era, Navas has found his role considerably diminished this season with the summer resignation of Zinedine Zidane as well as the £35m signing of Thibaut Courtois.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Costa Rican shot-stopper started just one La Liga match under Solari, and the tensions between the two nearly came to a head after Navas was left on the bench for Real's inconsequential final Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow. 

When asked about his frustrations this season, Navas said to Cope, as quoted by Marca: "The last match of the Champions League in the Group stage was quite ugly, there was a chance for almost all of my teammates to play and I did not, it was difficult to accept but I faced the situation and had to keep working.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"I did have the feeling that whatever I did in practice I was not going to play, but I was always a professional, I was motivated to continue doing things well because I am privileged."

After battling through the tumultuous campaign under Julen Lopetegui and Solari, Zidane has returned to the Bernabeu helm and immediately reinstated the keeper that played a pivotal role in his side winning their last three Champions League trophies.

Following a triumphant return to the side, keeping a clean sheet in Real's 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo, Navas was relieved to see Zidane back in charge.

"I was very emotional when I saw my name in the starting lineup.

"It (the tension with Solari) is already past and now we have to focus on the new stage with Zidane, enjoy what comes, I am calm because I know that he gives opportunities to all the players, not only to me".

Those increased opportunities were immediately evident in Zidane's second Real Madrid managerial debut as victory came courtesy of goals from Isco and Gareth Bale, who both struggled to establish themselves this season under the new management.

While Real Madrid are likely to go trophy-less this season, sitting 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table, Zidane will be given the funds for a summer overhaul, although it remains to be seen if there will be a long term place for Navas in the Bernabeu goal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message