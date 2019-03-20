Marcus Rashford in 'Major Doubt' for England Duty After Picking Up Injury With Man Utd

Manchester United forward Marcus Rushford could be forced to miss England's opening Euro 2020 qualifier due to an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old picked up a knock during United's stalemate with Liverpool last month and he's been playing through the pain for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ever since.

But The Mirror confirmed that Rashford had to sit out of a training session with England at St George's Park on Tuesday, putting his place in Gareth Southgate's squad in doubt.

England take on the Czech Republic on Friday in their first European qualifier, while the two-week international break will draw to a close for the Three Lions with an away trip to Montenegro.

The Manchester United star had scored three international goals since the World Cup, including two for England during their journey in the inaugural UEFA Nations League competition.

With Rashford's place on the left-hand side of attack now in doubt, it's believed that Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho will step in to start his first competitive fixture for the England senior side.

Although the teenager has been playing his best football in Germany on the right, Sancho first broke through at Manchester City on Rashford's side of the pitch, so he could slot in alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be knocking on the door after getting his first call-up to the senior national team.

The 18-year-old, who's featured just six times in the Premier League this season, was part of the World Cup winning Under-17 team alongside the likes of Sancho, Phil Foden and Emile Smith Rowe.