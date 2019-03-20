Matt Doherty Confident Wolves Can Win FA Cup Despite Manchester City Threat

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Wolves wing back Matt Doherty says he has his eyes set on going all the way in the FA Cup this year following his side's impressive 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the quarter final.

Although fancied by many coming into this season, newly-promoted Wolves have still surprised fans with how well they have adapted to life in the Premier League. 

They find themselves sat in seventh place and have booked their spot at Wembley for a cup semi-final in what is as good a season as any team outside the 'big six' can reasonably expect.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Despite the threat that Manchester City pose, Doherty remained positive about Wolves' chances of cup glory this season. 

Asked by the Daily Mail if his side can win the competition, the defender said: "Yes, of course. I know Manchester City are still in there, but we have managed to avoid them. I know they'll be favourites, but we have drawn with them this season.


"I know they beat us at the Etihad, but in the semi-final, it's a 50-50, one-off, anything is possible and we have got a good team, so yes, we're capable of doing it."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

In order to reach the final, Wolves will first have to overcome the challenge of Watford, whom they have lost to once already this season. 


Nevertheless, the Irishman was confident of the club's chances of making it through, adding: "Our record against the top six teams is pretty good and we were at home at Molineux, so we actually expected to win the game and fortunately we did win the game.

"Now we have got a big semi-final to look forward to and we'll expect to win that too."

