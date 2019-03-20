Nemanja Matic Withdraws From Serbia Squad After Failing to Complete Wolves Game

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ruled out of international duty this month after withdrawing from the Serbia squad with what appears to be a fitness problem related to his recent injury absence at club level.


As national team vice-captain, Matic had initially been called up by Serbia for the friendly against Germany and Euro 2020 qualifier against Portugal over the coming days.

But the 30-year-old, who missed games against Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain, had to be replaced in the closing stages of the recent FA Cup game at Wolves.

That seems to be the problem for Serbia, with coach Mladen Krstajic confirming to the country's media at a press conference on Tuesday that Matic is among seven injured players.

Matic is one of a number of United players who have withdrawn from international duty this week, with Anthony Martial (France), Luke Shaw (England) and Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) all leaving their respective squads after call ups.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof had to withdraw from the Sweden squad for personal reasons.

Doubts have also now emerged over Marcus Rashford's place in the England squad after he was reported to have missed training on Tuesday because of an ankle problem.

United face Watford when club football returns at the end of the month and will hope to have as many players available as possible in what is now the critical final stretch of the season in the highly competitive battle for a top four finish.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Just four points separate Tottenham in third and Chelsea in sixth, with Arsenal currently fourth and United two behinds the Gunners in fifth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message