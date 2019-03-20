Toni Kroos Targeted by PSG to Replace Adrien Rabiot as Frenchman's Exit Beckons

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

PSG have turned their attentions toward Real Madrid's Toni Kroos as a replacement for outcast Adrien Rabiot, who looks set to leave the French side this summer.

Kroos has endured an indifferent season in Madrid and PSG are now looking ready to pounce for the German's signature, as the club looks to rebuild after their own failings in the Champions League this season.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

According to OKDiario, the French side would be willing to make an offer of £68m for the former Bayern Munich midfielder, with a staggering 50% pay rise on his current deal at Los Blancos.

With the future of Rabiot looking increasingly bleak at PSG, his inevitable summer exit opens the door for the French champions to snap up the German, who has scored just once and registered five assists in all competitions this campaign.

Coincidentally, the news comes just after Spanish media outlet linked Rabiot with a potential move to Madrid, in the seemingly never-ending list of potential escape routes for the outcast midfielder.

One issue for Thomas Tuchel's side is the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane, who is a keen admirer of the holding midfielder and sees him as an important part of the team. Kroos played a key role in the Madrid side when they secured three Champions League titles in a row under Zidane during his first spell at the club.

Kroos' motivations are unsure at this point; a bumper pay rise could tempt the 29-year-old, however the return of a manager he enjoyed unmatched success with could hinder PSG in their attempts to prise him away from Spain.

      Modal message