West Ham Hoping to Secure Summer Transfer for Out-of-Favour Newcastle Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

West Ham United will make another bid for Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey once the summer transfer window opens.

The Hammers made inquiries in January regarding Shelvey's availability but were unable to secure a deal. However, they will continue to push for a move over the off-season and are confident they can finally bring Shelvey to the London Stadium. 

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The England international has found game-time difficult to come by this year, with manager Rafa Benitez preferring youngsters Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden over him. Despite this, the Magpies' boss was eager to retain all of his senior squad members when West Ham made their initial approach, ending any prospects that a deal could be struck over the winter.

Though Newcastle were reluctant to sell the 27-year-old at the time, he has been a peripheral figure at St James' Park for much of this Premier League season and will reportedly be allowed to leave once a suitable replacement is found.

The Northern Echo report that his next destination could be east London after all, with Hammers coach Manuel Pellegrini expected to receive strong backing from the club's owners in the transfer market.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

The former Liverpool playmaker has not been handed a start in the league since November and has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this campaign, a far cry from the 33 he amassed last year, demonstrating how far down Benitez's pecking order he has fallen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message