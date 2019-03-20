When & Where to Watch Tottenham's Biggest Stars During the March International Break

Tottenham Hotspur have a number of players away on international duty this month.

*Dates and times all GMT; channel/live streams available in UK

Hugo Lloris & Moussa Sissoko (France)

As France's national team captain, Hugo Lloris is likely to add to his 108 international caps during the upcoming international break, as Les Bleus kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland.

The 32-year-old will be joined by fellow Spurs teammate Moussa Sissoko for the qualifiers, with the midfielder in Didier Deschamps' squad once again after his upturn in form at club level, and will hope to add to is own impressive tally of 55 caps.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Moldova vs France 22nd March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Main Event/Football; Now TV France vs Iceland 25th March @ 19:45 Sky Sports Main Event/Now TV

Toby Alderweireld & Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)

Arguably one of football's best central defensive partnerships, Tottenham teammates Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are likely to form part of Roberto Martinez's defence for the upcoming international, whether that be as a back four or a back three.

Two of the most-capped players in the Belgium squad, Alderweireld (88 caps) and Vertonghen (110 caps) will be hoping to get the Red Devils off to the best possible start as they begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaigns.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Belgium vs Russia 21st March 2019 @ 19:45 Sky Sports Mix; Now TV Cyprus vs Belgium 24th March 2019 @ 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier (England)

Five Tottenham players that have been named in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, as their journey to what they hope leads to Euro 2020 begins over the course of this international break.

Set to captain the Three Lions, Harry Kane will be hoping to pick up where he left off in an England shirt, with his last game seeing him provide an assist and score the winner in a 2-1 win over Croatia to send the country to the finals of UEFA Nations League in November.

As well as Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier being named in the squad, there was also space for Dele Alli, who has only recently returned from a hamstring injury he sustained in January, which is sure to delight Mauricio Pochettino.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream England vs Czech Republic 22nd March @ 19:45 ITV1 Montenegro vs England 25th March @ 19:45 ITV1

Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Christian Eriksen is one of the most high-profile players named in Denmark's squad for the latest round of international fixtures, as the 27-year-old hopes to continue his fine recent goalscoring record for the Danes.

The attacking midfielder has an impressive 12 goals in his last 18 caps for the national team, and will certainly fancy his chances against Kosovo in a friendly, before kicking off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Switzerland.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Kosovo vs Denmark 21st March @ 18:00 Live Stream Switzerland vs Denmark 26th March @ 19:45 Live Stream

Son Heung-Min (South Korea)

Moving away from Spurs' European contingent now, forward Son Heung-min is certainly set to rack up the air miles during this international break.

The 26-year-old will be looking to add to his tally of 23 international goals when he takes on Bolovia, before he meets a friendly face in Davinson Sanchez, as South Korea play Colombia, with both games set to take place in Asia.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream South Korea vs Bolivia 22nd March @ 11:00 Live Stream South Korea vs Colombia 26th March @ 11:00 Live Stream

Elsewhere, Ben Davies will be representing Wales, Serge Aurier will be in action for the Ivory Coast, and, as previously mentioned, Davinson Sanchez will be with Colombia.





Also, Victor Wanyama will be with Kenya, Juan Foyth will be representing Argentina and Anthony Georgious will be part of Cyprus' senior team.