All 8 of Harry Kane's Premier League Hat-Tricks for Tottenham Hotspur

On this day in 2015, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scored his first ever Premier League hat-trick against Leicester City at White Hart Lane.

Currently on eight, Kane is joint-fourth on the all-time list for Premier League hat-tricks. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and the division's all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer lead the way on 11, with Kane one hat-trick behind third-placed Robbie Fowler.

While the Spurs talisman is away on international duty with Gareth Southgate's England, here's a look at all eight of Kane's league trebles for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham 4-3 Leicester City (21 March 2015)

Kane got off the mark after six minutes with a tap-in after Eric Dier's flick on was parried into his path by Kasper Schmeichel. However, there was nothing the Foxes keeper could do about Kane's second, when the striker's effort took a huge deflection and sailed into the net.

The then 21-year-old secured the match ball with a trademark penalty into the side of the goal just after the hour mark to put Spurs back in front after Leicester had drawn level.

Bournemouth 1-5 Tottenham (25 October 2015)

Matt Ritchie opened the scoring inside the first minute but Kane responded immediately for Mauricio Pochettino's side to level on the south coast, when the striker won himself a penalty after being brought down by Bournemouth keeper Artur Boruc.

During the second half, Kane grabbed his second of the game as he outstretched a long right leg to connect with Christian Eriksen's teasing ball over the top of the Cherries defence. Just after the hour mark, Kane was a hat-trick hero once more after turning home a Boruc fumble from a yard out for Tottenham's fifth of the afternoon.

Tottenham 4-0 West Bromwich Albion (14 January 2017)

After over a year without a hat-trick, Kane decided to celebrate the birth of his daughter with a treble against West Brom at White Hart Lane. The striker beat the offside trap to latch onto a through ball and smashed the ball into the roof of the net to open the scoring - a lead doubled by a Gareth McAuley own goal.

A mistake at the back for the Baggies allowed Kyle Walker to race towards the box and find Kane with a bouncing cross, which was duly dispatched with an acrobatic half-volley. Hungry for more, Dele Alli played a beautiful dink over the top of the defence and, on the volley, Kane smashed the ball into the ground and left Ben Foster stranded for Spurs' fourth.

Tottenham 4-0 Stoke City (26 February 2017)

A month had passed but Kane was still in sparkling form, netting yet another hat-trick in the FA Cup against Fulham a week prior to the visit of Stoke City. A trademark low Kane drive across goal found the back of the net after 15 minutes, but his second was far more impressive.

A Spurs corner found its way to the edge of the box to find the lurking Spurs number 10. A difficult ball to control, Kane expertly got his knee over the ball and smashed a half-volley into the bottom corner from 20 yards to make it 2-0.

The first half hat-trick was complete thanks to a huge slice of luck, after Kane's driven free kick hit the bottom of the wall and trickled home past a despairing Lee Grant.

Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham (18 May 2017)

Spurs ran riot at the King Power Stadium and it was no surprise to anyone that Harry Kane was in the thick of the action. Son Heung-min burst down the right before unselfishly putting the ball on a plate for Kane, who couldn't miss from six yards.

His second of the match was another chance that would've been harder to miss - a Victor Wanyama header back across goal found Kane two yards out and the striker barely had to strain a muscle to nod the ball into an empty net.

Kane's third (and fourth) were carbon copies of one another, picking up the ball near the edge of the box and picking his spot low to Schmeichel's right. A merciless pair of hat-tricks against his former loan club Leicester.

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham (21 May 2017)

Within the first 15 minutes on the last day of the season, Kane had already bagged two goals at the KCOM Stadium. A left-footed daisy cutter from outside the box left David Marshall rooted to the spot, before Kieran Trippier's cushioned cross gave Kane an opportunity he could not miss inside the six-yard box.

With Spurs already 4-1 to the good after 72 minutes, Alli played Kane through on goal and the marksman had the freedom of Hull to take the ball forward one-on-one and slot it past Marshall to complete his fourth hat-trick of 2017.

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham (23 December 2017)

Kane's seventh hat-trick equalled Alan Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year. A penalty into the top right corner and a routine one-on-one put Kane on his way to another treble, which he secured in some style.

Kane won back possession deep in Burnley's half with a crunching tackle, before receiving the ball from Alli, dropping his shoulder exquisitely and rifling the ball across Nick Pope and into the bottom corner.

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton (26 December 2017)

Three days later, Kane received the perfect Christmas present at Wembley Stadium. A powerful Christian Eriksen free kick from out wide may have been destined for the back of the net, but Kane made sure and nodded the ball past Fraser Forster from a yard out to surpass Shearer's record. But of course, he wasn't done there.

A square ball across the box is Kane's bread and butter and his second of the afternoon came courtesy of just that from Son, making it 2-0. Midway through the second half, Kane then raced onto an Alli through ball and dinked the ball beautifully past Fraser Forster for his eighth Premier League hat-trick and his sixth of 2017 - the first player in the division's history to do so.