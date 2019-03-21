Borussia Dortmund Tipped to Rival Bayern Munich in Chase for Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea could face a new obstacle in their efforts to keep teenage starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi after Borussia Dortmund have seemingly joined Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich in pursuit of the 18-year-old winger, who has been called up to the senior England squad this month.

Bayern failed with multiple bids to sign Hudson-Odoi in January, the largest of which reportedly reached around £35m. Now, Dortmund have been tipped to try their luck in the event that Jadon Sancho - an £80m target for Manchester United - is sold this summer.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, Dortmund are eyeing Hudson-Odoi as a possible replacement for Sancho, with the Chelsea starlet seemingly perfect for their model of player development.

It is noted that while there could be Premier League interest in Hudson-Odoi, Dortmund will be able to offer more game time and have a proven track record of giving chances to younger players.

In a separate piece, the Daily Telegraph makes a similar point about opportunities and highlights Sancho, who joined the German club after being unable to break into the first team at Manchester City, as proof that the system works.

The Telegraph report suggests that Bayern 'remain in pole position' to sign Hudson-Odoi, but does not discount the possibility of Dortmund sparking a summer bidding war.

Hudson-Odoi has so far resisted offers to sign a new contract at Chelsea. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2020, meaning he will have just a year left at the end of this season and leaving Chelsea vulnerable to losing him for nothing.

Despite his reputation as one of Europe's biggest new talents, Hudson-Odoi is still yet to start a Premier League game and has only played 23 first-team matches in his career to date.