Chelsea & Antonio Conte Begin Court Settlement Over Extent of Former Boss' Payoff Fee

Chelsea and former manager Antonio Conte began the court process on Thursday over the extent of the former boss' payoff fee, with both sides in disagreement over how much compensation is to be paid.

A Premier League managers arbitration tribunal is set to begin listening to the cases from both parties after no agreement could be made regarding the sum of the Italian's payoff, following his sacking by the club last summer.

The Daily Mail reports that having been on a £9m-a-year salary, Conte believes he is entitled to that amount, or at least his wages until the former Juventus coach takes another job. Meanwhile, Chelsea argue that their former manager's behaviour towards the tail end of his final season at Stamford Bridge mean he is not due the full amount.

Conte's relationship with his former employers deteriorated drastically near the end of his time in west London, beginning with the 49-year-old's decision to inform striker Diego Costa that he was no longer part of his plans via text message.





The Italian's legal team's rebuttal will be about claiming for aggravated damages, referring to the belatedness of his sacking meaning Conte was prevented from finding another top job in the summer.

A three-person panel will start hearing the case and will rule on how much compensation should be awarded, however, if no agreement is reached then either party can take their claim to the High Court.





After joining the Blues in 2016, Conte claimed the Premier League trophy in his first season and lifted the FA Cup in his second - although a fifth place finish in the league, coupled with the fractured relationship with the Blues' hierarchy led to the Italian's sacking, which Chelsea confirmed via a 61-word statement that failed to thank the former Italy boss.