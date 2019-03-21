Chelsea Boss Emma Hayes Describes WSL Barclays Sponsorship as 'Watershed Moment'

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has labelled the new multimillion pound partnership between Barclays and the FA Women's Super League as a 'watershed moment'.

Next season, the top flight in England will become the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The partnership will yield a £500,000 annual WSL prize fund for clubs. There is also an allocated marketing budget to promote the league's players and clubs and change perceptions, while Barclays will work closely with the FA as a lead partner in grassroots schemes.

For Hayes and everyone else involved with the women's game, it is a deal of huge importance that also promises to be the catalyst for continued growth, especially commercially.

"You need somebody like Barclays to say 'I'll be the first'. The interest is growing. It's a snowball-effect and I can't see anybody getting in the way of England becoming the best place in the world to play," Hayes explained to BBC Sport.

"The women's game is at a tipping point. We'll see more deals like this announced over the next year or two from around the women's football world.

"There had to come a point where somebody said, 'I'm investing in this for all the right reasons', not just as an add-on. I've been saying for some time that I felt this would be the watershed moment, where we would commercialise the game.

"The next big moment is to find a broadcasting platform, putting the game in a position where it has got regularity, a slot, and the best exposure. That's got to be the next big priority of the domestic game."

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

The popularity of women's football in England has been growing at a rapid rate over the last 10 years, with an explosion of interest when the Lionesses finished third at the 2015 World Cup.

The national team has been among the best in the world ever since and another strong World Cup performance in France this summer, having already won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup ahead of the dominant United States, will be an even greater boost.

England's Women's Super League is Europe's only professional domestic female league.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message