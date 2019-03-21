Chelsea Supporters to Boycott Upcoming Matches in Protest of Team's Struggles Under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea fans are thought to be losing patience with the side's current shortcomings under Maurizio Sarri, as reports circulate that boycotts are planned among season ticket holders for upcoming home matches with Brighton, West Ham and Burnley.

Their 2-0 defeat at Everton at the weekend came after a tough period for the club, in which they were slapped with a transfer ban for the next two windows, and saw them slip to sixth in the league table after some inconsistent league form since the turn of the year.

While they remain in contention for the top four, and have a Europa League quarter-final with Slavia Praha to look forward to having emphatically dispatched of Dinamo Kyiv in the last 16, frustrations are growing regardless, and the Daily Mail say boycotts are on the agenda if things don't improve at Stamford Bridge.

They claim that there were a notable amount of empty seats in the stands for Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Wolves last Sunday, and that hundreds of tickets have been posted for sale for their upcoming matches at Stamford Bridge.

400 season-ticket holders are thought to be sitting out the London derby with West Ham on 8 April, while that number rises to 700 for the visit of Burnley a fortnight later - a worrying trend despite the numbers being a drop in the water of the approximate 25,000 season tickets the club move on an annual basis.

The report claims that it could contribute to the eventual sacking of Sarri, and while it seems likely that results will be the deciding factor in that decision, it does give the owners something else to think about.