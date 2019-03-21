Chelsea Supporters to Boycott Upcoming Matches in Protest of Team's Struggles Under Maurizio Sarri

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Chelsea fans are thought to be losing patience with the side's current shortcomings under Maurizio Sarri, as reports circulate that boycotts are planned among season ticket holders for upcoming home matches with Brighton, West Ham and Burnley.

Their 2-0 defeat at Everton at the weekend came after a tough period for the club, in which they were slapped with a transfer ban for the next two windows, and saw them slip to sixth in the league table after some inconsistent league form since the turn of the year. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While they remain in contention for the top four, and have a Europa League quarter-final with Slavia Praha to look forward to having emphatically dispatched of Dinamo Kyiv in the last 16, frustrations are growing regardless, and the Daily Mail say boycotts are on the agenda if things don't improve at Stamford Bridge.

 

They claim that there were a notable amount of empty seats in the stands for Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Wolves last Sunday, and that hundreds of tickets have been posted for sale for their upcoming matches at Stamford Bridge.

400 season-ticket holders are thought to be sitting out the London derby with West Ham on 8 April, while that number rises to 700 for the visit of Burnley a fortnight later - a worrying trend despite the numbers being a drop in the water of the approximate 25,000 season tickets the club move on an annual basis. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The report claims that it could contribute to the eventual sacking of Sarri, and while it seems likely that results will be the deciding factor in that decision, it does give the owners something else to think about.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message