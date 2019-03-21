Frenkie de Jong Reveals He Got Advice From Ex-Barcelona Star Before Signing at Camp Nou

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has explained that he was given advice by national team coach and former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman before agreeing to join La Blaugrana this summer.

Koeman spent six years in Catalonia as a player and enjoyed tremendous success with the club, winning four La Liga titles and a Champions League whilst playing under then-manager Johan Cruyff.

After agreeing to a move which will see De Jong become the 70th Dutchman to ever play in the league, the Ajax star admitted that he received a lot of advice from Koeman before putting pen to paper in the €75m deal with Barcelona.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"Yes, I asked him a lot," De Jong said when asked about Koeman's advice, quoted by Marca. "I knew that he had enjoyed success there.





"I wanted to know what the city was like, what the daily life was like and what the club was like. It's reassuring to know these things before going."

Netherlands manager Koeman is one of the most experienced Dutch players ever in La Liga, sitting level on 192 appearances in the division with Patrick Kluivert. Only Phillip Cocu and Roy Makaay (both 205) have made more.

De Jong might not be the only Ajax star to up sticks this summer in favour of a move to Catalonia, as Barcelona are also keeping tabs on teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The centre-back has already been the subject of an opening €60m offer from Ernesto Valverde's side, although Ajax will likely hold out for a fee much closer to de Jong's €75m price tag.