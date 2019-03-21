Joachim Low Claims His Germany Side Lacked 'Chemistry' Following 1-1 Friendly Draw With Serbia

German national team manager Joachim Low claimed his side lacked 'chemistry' after watching Die Mannschaft stutter to a 1-1 draw at home with Serbia in Wednesday night's friendly clash.

The encounter at the Volkswagen Arena was Low's last chance to tinker with his side before they play their first Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday - a tricky away tie against the Netherlands.

Luka Jovic handed Serbia a surprise lead after 12 minutes only for substitute Leon Goretzka to salvage an equaliser for the hosts with 20 minutes remaining. Speaking on the official website of the German national team, Low blamed his side's inability to cope with Serbia's style of play as their downfall in the first half.

"It was a shame to go behind from a set piece," the 59-year-old said.

"You could tell that we hadn’t quite adjusted to a team defending so deeply. We were lacking a bit of chemistry."

It was an almost unrecognisable starting XI from Low's World Cup squad, with the Mannschaft boss already outlining his desire to promote youth and build a new era in German football history. As a result, the home side laboured in a poor first 45 minutes, however, vastly improved in the second half.

They deservedly drew level through Goretzka, yet were denied a winner, largely thanks to a fine display from Marko Dmitrovic in the Serbia goal. Despite admitting his side should have done more with the chances they carved out, Low praised the commitment displayed in the host's second half showing.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

He added: "In the second half we increased the tempo and created more chances, but in the end we weren’t quite clinical enough. That can be part of the learning process at this level. I was happy with the mentality today."