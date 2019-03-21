Jordan Henderson Claims He Has 'Even More Motivation' to Win Trophies With Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that past failure in his career has given him 'even more motivation' to win trophies in his career, as the Reds chase down Premier League and Champions League success.

Since joining Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011, the English midfielder has amassed 310 appearances and scored 30 goals in all competitions, becoming the Reds' captain in 2015 after Steven Gerrard left the club.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Henderson opened up about his near misses and how determined he is to go one step further in his career and win silverware.

“It gives you even more motivation to then keep going, keep wanting to be in that position again to make it right, and go that final step, really," he said. "It’s definitely an extra motivation that I use. Maybe I had a little taste of it playing in finals but I haven’t really managed to win the big trophies, and that’s the next step.

“You always want to go on, you always want to go on and win. It’s so disappointing that we haven’t done that. And that gives you that bit more to want to get back there and want to put it right.

“But when you play for Liverpool there’s always pressure, pressure to perform, expectation. Of course, that’s the reason why you want to go there. We’ve put ourselves in a great position to compete. And now it’s down to us to just keep going.”

When discussing his own place in the team, Henderson added: "I have always wanted to fight no matter what position I am in, and whether that is Liverpool or England, I need to do more and I need to do better because you have younger players, or players get signed for the club who push you and want to take your place and you have to be better them.”

This season remains promising for Henderson despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League being cut by Manchester City. Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are two points clear at the top of the table, but City have a game in hand as the season heads into its final stages.

The midfielder has also reached the quarter finals of the Champions League with Liverpool and will look forward to a favourable tie against Porto as they look to add to their five European titles.