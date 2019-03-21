Juventus' Emre Can Sets Sights on Germany Captaincy Despite Recent Snub

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has revealed his ambitions of captaining the German national team, despite missing out on a call-up for March's international fixtures.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Italy since leaving Liverpool following the expiration of his Anfield contract, but Joachim Low chose not to select Can for this month's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

In an interview with Sport Bild, Can explained: "I do not want to comment on the missed call. It's up to others to do it. The fact is, however, that my services abroad are evaluated differently than in Germany. My goal remains to be the national team's leader and to be a team leader."

Can has 21 caps for his country but only featured once for Germany in the whole of 2018, missing out on Die Mannschaft's shock group stage exit from the World Cup in Russia, and the versatile midfielder has expressed his disappointment at the lack of interest shown in him by the German coaching staff.

"I played the Champions League final, which is why I hoped [to be selected]. Previously, however, I had been unavailable for two months, so the decision must be accepted. However I was disappointed that none of the technical staff called me to ask how I was. Only the doctors of the DFB have inquired."

The former Liverpool man has made 28 appearances for Juventus this season, including the full 90 minutes of I Bianconeri's impressive comeback against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16, which Can also discussed in the interview.

"At the end of the game in the locker room there was pure emotion, as I had rarely experienced it. From the outside it is difficult to understand how much pressure we had after the first leg. Between the two matches, tension was felt for the city."

Can expressed his and his club's desire to go one step further than he could with Liverpool last season and win the Champions League trophy this season: "We wanted to send a signal to the world, we wanted to let everyone know we're still there. We want to win the title."

At the quarter final stage, Can and Juventus will face Dutch side Ajax, who miraculously eliminated holders Real Madrid with a 4-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message