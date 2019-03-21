Marcos Rojo Trains With Former Team in Argentina Ahead of Expected Man Utd Exit

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has trained with former side Estudiantes de La Plata in Argentina this week, ahead of an expected exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Rojo has been with United since moving from Sporting CP in 2014 for around €20m and has gone to make 110 appearances for the Premier League side, notching four goals and two assists.

However, he started his career with Estudiantes, where he rose up the youth ranks to graduate to the first team in 2009, before leaving two years later to play with Spartak Moscow. And, on the day of his 29th birthday, he was back training with his old once again, after being granted special permission to do so by the Red Devils.

The club revealed the news with a picture on Twitter of the full back adorned in his former colours, alongside the caption: "Nothing better than to spend your birthday at home! Marcos Rojo was present at City Bell [training ground] to train and stay in shape with a special permit from Manchester United."

Earlier that day, the club had posted a picture of the defender back in his playing days to commemorate his birthday, alongside the proclamation: "Happy birthday Marcos Rojo! Pride of our youth. Two-time champion with the redheaded colors in 2009 and 2010. Luxury representative of the School of #EDLP in the world. Have a great day!"

The news comes as Rojo's exit seems more and more likely this summer, as part of a transfer cull the club are seeking to make in order to rebuild the squad for the 2019/20 season.

The Argentine international, who was not selected in his country's latest squad, is contracted with United until June 2021, with the club possessing an option to extend this deal by a further year, thought considering these latest developments this seems highly unlikely.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message