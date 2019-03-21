Marcos Rojo Trains With Former Team in Argentina Ahead of Expected Man Utd Exit

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has trained with former side Estudiantes de La Plata in Argentina this week, ahead of an expected exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Rojo has been with United since moving from Sporting CP in 2014 for around €20m and has gone to make 110 appearances for the Premier League side, notching four goals and two assists.



⚽🎂🇦🇹 ¡Nada mejor que pasar el cumpleaños en casa! Marcos Rojo se hizo presente en City Bell para poder entrenar y mantenerse forma con un permiso especial de @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/5GHqMcjFgO — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) March 20, 2019

However, he started his career with Estudiantes, where he rose up the youth ranks to graduate to the first team in 2009, before leaving two years later to play with Spartak Moscow. And, on the day of his 29th birthday, he was back training with his old once again, after being granted special permission to do so by the Red Devils.

The club revealed the news with a picture on Twitter of the full back adorned in his former colours, alongside the caption: "Nothing better than to spend your birthday at home! Marcos Rojo was present at City Bell [training ground] to train and stay in shape with a special permit from Manchester United."

Earlier that day, the club had posted a picture of the defender back in his playing days to commemorate his birthday, alongside the proclamation: "Happy birthday Marcos Rojo! Pride of our youth. Two-time champion with the redheaded colors in 2009 and 2010. Luxury representative of the School of #EDLP in the world. Have a great day!"

🎂🇦🇹 ¡Feliz cumple Marcos Rojo! Orgullo de nuestras juveniles. Bicampeón con los colores albirrojos en 2009 y 2010. Representante de lujo de la Escuela de #EDLP en el mundo. ¡Qué tengas un gran día! pic.twitter.com/njSISEfoC7 — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) March 20, 2019

The news comes as Rojo's exit seems more and more likely this summer, as part of a transfer cull the club are seeking to make in order to rebuild the squad for the 2019/20 season.

The Argentine international, who was not selected in his country's latest squad, is contracted with United until June 2021, with the club possessing an option to extend this deal by a further year, thought considering these latest developments this seems highly unlikely.

