Marcus Rashford Could Sit Out First Euro 2020 Qualifier After Missing England Training

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been tipped to miss England's first Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic on Friday night after missing training on Thursday morning due to an ongoing ankle problem.

Rashford was first reported to be a doubt for the game at Wembley earlier in the week, but his absence from Thursday's main training session with the rest of the squad has now led to claims that he won't be available when the team takes to the field tomorrow.

21 players are taking part in today's session, with @MarcusRashford working separately to the main group.#threelions https://t.co/ubXJ4MEt8a — England (@England) March 21, 2019

The Three Lions' official twitter account confirmed that 21 of the 22-man squad took part in full training on Thursday morning, with Rashford working separately from the rest of the group.

As such, the Daily Mirror considers the United star 'likely' to miss the Czech Republic game.

The report also notes, however, that the FA has insisted Rashford will not withdraw from the squad for the time being. But that stance could change if he does indeed miss Friday's game, meaning he may not make the onward journey to Podgorica to face Montenegro on Monday.

United may fear that injuries to forwards are piling up at a crucial point of the season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku have already withdrawn from the France and Belgium squads respectively this week, while Alexis Sanchez has been nursing a knee problem for the last few weeks and isn't expected to return to fitness until late April at the earliest.

Elsewhere on the pitch, left-back Luke Shaw has already withdrawn from the England squad this month, while midfielder Nemanja Matic has had to pull out of Serbia duty.